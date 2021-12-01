To The Daily Sun,
Oh my gosh Christopher Columbus didn't discover America? Holy cow it was really Amerigo Vespucci whose first voyages to the new world were in 1497... wait? 1497 was a few years after Columbus in 1492 unless my grammar school math fails me? Well other than that small detail Gordon Mull is pretty much on the mark. I take nothing away from Vespucci, his writings were the most extensive revelations of the time and we are indeed named in his honor. But Columbus was first in the age of discovery as it is called and thus is entitled to the credit as the discoverer of the "New World" which would ultimately be named America.
But now in this time we know that Columbus was not really first, Vikings discovered "Vineland" in Newfoundland around 1000 CE, nearly five centuries earlier. Also there is evidence right here in New Hampshire's Mystery Hill that ancient Phoenicians visited these shores and traded with folks living here way back then. Some discoveries out on the West Coast suggest perhaps even Chinese voyages reached there? In spite of all that is there really any reason to throw poor old Columbus onto the trash heap of history? After all his voyages at that time were akin to Captain James Kirk in the Enterprise heading out into the unknown final frontier. So I'm for giving the guy a break.
Now about indigenous people, why am I not indigenous to this land? I was born and raised here. My parents were born and raised here and two of my grandparents also. So exactly how long does a people have to live in a place to be indigenous? And as stated in my letter those who were here before us were not the first either so who, as I asked, are these indigenous peoples we must worship? Some Stone Age unnamed hunter gatherers back several thousand years? Point is I don't know and nether do you but I have every right to consider myself as indigenous to this land I live in as anyone else. Live with it.
Steve Earle
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.