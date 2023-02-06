Let us be clear that "climate change" being promoted by environmentalists is the same as the "global warming," the sky is falling, end of the world they promoted 30 or 40 years ago. It is not the Earth's natural warming, cooling real science recognizes as far back as the iron age several shifts in climate have happened and will continue to happen as it always does. This panic promotion effort is political not science.
As for "going green," that is a false hope because everything depends on the most inefficient, undependable systems of energy production. Massive batteries requiring rare earth elements must be mined, refined, manufactured then transported and is fully dependent on fossil fuel energy production every step of the way. That goes for solar panels, wind turbines and every other scheme anyone comes up with.
So for clarity it must be noted that manufacturing offshore may be cheaper, because coal is the primary energy-producing element, and oil/gas the primary mover therefore every supposed advance to clean, green is countered by the not-so-green, creating a net zero advance. We are treading water in other words.
Ironically those most insistent on going green totally reject nuclear power generation, the cleanest energy producing system yet invented, so we are doomed to this endless debate and refusal of the net-zero folks to accept reality as it is.
