Forest fires raging all around the world, is it proof that global warming is actually upon us? Perhaps, but then again a good number of them are suspected arson. In Greece an arsonist was caught by a drone and a guy threw a rock at the airborne camera before making his escape on a motorbike. Now lacking any real proof, still I'd not be surprised if given that every proclaimed disaster they warned of has failed to materialize so they, through their global networks, may have decided to keep the faithful's hopes alive by helping things along just a little?
Terrible news from China must come as a real shock to our climate change (i.e. global warming) friends, China has renounced their Paris Accord agreement. How can we be really surprised, after all, China's one of those countries looking out for themselves first. Now it's time for the "we told you so." They were given a 20-year dispensation, it's almost up, so they are taking off the masks. Never intended to comply and laughed at all those who believed them. So now the question is will the greenies commence a campaign of condemnation against China or will they take off their masks too and expose themselves as nothing but political hacks as many suspect?
On the other hand, things could be getting much warmer but not from any of the previously predicted disasters. Seems the Tonga volcano has erupted, sending 150 metric tons of water vapor into the stratosphere, which does have the potential to effect our climate. But never fear, our green friends will be claiming this as their proof no doubt, but don't buy it.
