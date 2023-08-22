To The Daily Sun,

Forest fires raging all around the world, is it proof that global warming is actually upon us? Perhaps, but then again a good number of them are suspected arson. In Greece an arsonist was caught by a drone and a guy threw a rock at the airborne camera before making his escape on a motorbike. Now lacking any real proof, still I'd not be surprised if given that every proclaimed disaster they warned of has failed to materialize so they, through their global networks, may have decided to keep the faithful's hopes alive by helping things along just a little?

