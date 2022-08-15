I'm seeing political ads from Maggie Hassan asking New Hampshire to reelect her to the U.S. Senate. She seems to think that her voting 98% of the time with Joe Biden's endless runs of failures and disasters has somehow been good for the people of NH? Has it been good for you readers? She's working hard, she says, to pass a gas tax holiday for the rest of the year. That's 18.4 cents a gallon, wow. This after she and Biden have raised gas costs to over $4 a gallon even after hitting national oil reserves twice and sending several billions worth of oil to China. This she says is serving people of NH. I don't think so. This pittance does not touch fuel oil costs the majority of us heat our homes with, and remember electric is going up 100% this heating season. Folks, Maggie Hassan serves Maggie Hassan.
I call on all voters regardless of party to vote for Gen. Don Bolduc for the U.S. Senate. Gen. Bolduc, a native of Laconia, enlisted in the Army as an E1 private and with dedication and incredible hard work rose to the rank of brigadier general, was sent into harm's way, wounded twice, in your service, protecting this nation, our values and interests. Now he only asks to serve us again as our next U.S. senator.
There are a rare few persons of such dedication, talent and ability among our nation's millions and there is no comparison between the current do-nothing Sen. Hassan and Bolduc. Hassan has coasted along but Don Bolduc is a dynamic tireless worker who will fight for the people of NH regardless of party because he is a proven patriot, a man of honor, courage and integrity.
Please join me, donate, support and vote for Don Bolduc.
