To The Daily Sun,

I'm seeing political ads from Maggie Hassan asking New Hampshire to reelect her to the U.S. Senate. She seems to think that her voting 98% of the time with Joe Biden's endless runs of failures and disasters has somehow been good for the people of NH? Has it been good for you readers? She's working hard, she says, to pass a gas tax holiday for the rest of the year. That's 18.4 cents a gallon, wow. This after she and Biden have raised gas costs to over $4 a gallon even after hitting national oil reserves twice and sending several billions worth of oil to China. This she says is serving people of NH. I don't think so. This pittance does not touch fuel oil costs the majority of us heat our homes with, and remember electric is going up 100% this heating season. Folks, Maggie Hassan serves Maggie Hassan.

