To The Daily Sun,
Hearing the left blame Trump for deaths from the virus shows just how vicious and hateful they are. A virus is non-political but the Communist Chinese government who lied about it, concealed important information certainly are, and so are the leftist who are taking their side instead of America's. In a time all Americans should be coming together to fight a common enemy, an enemy that has no political motive or agenda other then to spread itself into the bodies of a host that it can kill, the hateful win by any means necessary drive is all some can see or live by. Spreading lies, just as the Communist Chinese government did, they try to reinvent the events timelines, to deny they tried to obstruct the president from taking swift and sure actions to protect the American people — all our people, left and right or non-aligned, just everyone in the nation.
President Trump has done a remarkable job, we have the lowest percentage of deaths of nearly any infected nation, while nations who followed the communist government insistence that there was little chance of it spreading to others, they had it under control, could not be spread by contact or is not airborne. Those countries are paying a terrible price for believing Chinese lies and the W.H.O.that help spread the lie.
The Democratic Party of my youth, the party of FDR, Truman, JFK and even Jimmy Carter knew and believed that all politics stopped at the waters edge. These Americans first, party second Democrats worked for the American people to make better lives for all Americans as they saw how best to. Today's party has abandoned her people in favor of internationalism, open boarders, anything goes just any means necessary and damn the costs. Right now when we need them the most to come home and join the fight against an invisible enemy, a virus, they again abandon us to pursue their political objectives by any means necessary.
When you vote in November remember that.
Steve Earle
Gilford
