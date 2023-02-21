Yes, Don Ewing was right on in his Feb. 15 letter. I feel cheated, lied to. Where is that global warming (renamed climate change) that we were promised decades ago? Go outside and it's cold, same cold as last winter and the winters before that. Oh yeah, these same prognosticators write "the glaciers are melting." Spoiler alert, glaciers have been melting, expanding, melting off and on for tens of thousands of years. You just can't trust a glacier, it seems. So what about the oceans rising and flooding coastal cities around the world? Only city flooding is Venice, Italy, but because it's sinking, no rising seas. I had so looked forward to the Arctic Ocean becoming ice free but to date there are still no considerations for coastal resorts there.
Spent some time outside in the sun, shoveling a big pile of snow away from my shed doors, just in case, you know? Wouldn't want it to freeze again. I am still willing to bet a coffee and a donut we will be blessed with one or two more snowstorms and several sub-freezing nights. Hope my pipes don't freeze, and being the pessimist I am I'll be ordering another fill up of my oil tank when my SSA check comes in.
I complain a lot but Florida is not in my plans just because if all of a sudden "global warming" should magically arrive it could become the biggest wading pool or worse in America. Between the gators and pythons and other swamp-dwelling creatures I'm staying just where I am. Let them cry wolf, it's not happening anytime in this century.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.