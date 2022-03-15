To The Daily Sun,
The horrors of war are once again on our television screens. I have seen far too much of this business in my life and it weighs heavy on my heart. Bodies of civilians, many women and children targeted intentionally it has been reported is the cruelest and most barbaric element of Putin's war, one I doubt he will ever be made to answer for. Still the people of Ukraine continue the fight to save their country and themselves from the evil dictator Vladimir Putin. Their nation is blessed with with a great patriot and leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy a man of immense courage, dedication and honor who when offered an escape chose to stay and fight saying he would not leave his people in their desperate hours. Zelenskyy has inspired and infused world leaders and common people worldwide with his courage. All Europe, even Finland and Sweden, both threatened with military reprisals by Putin, and even Switzerland have been united in support of the Ukraine.
Where was the leadership here in America that should have prevented all this? When President Donald Trump was in office Putin would never have dared invade a peaceful neighbor but out current president is a weak man, a man Putin neither feared or respected, one who created conditions the dictator never expected or felt might never again be presented with so he acted, invaded, bombed, killed and destroyed. Not America's proudest moments but then Joe Biden's presidency has been one of repeated failures. Joe is like a yapping dog chasing cars and achieving nothing. Donna Brazil on television the other day gave credit to Joe Biden for uniting the world. What a laugh, worse it's a case of stolen honor. It's President Zenenskyy of the Ukraine who deserves the credit and recognition make no mistake about it.
Mr. Biden, instead of reopening our oil reserves to full capacity, is running, hat in hand, to Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Venezuela, three of the worst countries on human rights to beg them to pump more oil. This is how terrified he is of the woke mob and the environmentalists. A real president would ignore these crackpots and do what's right and necessary.
Steve Earle
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.