Democrats can be counted on spinning out of control every time a mass shooting takes place, they scream for more gun control laws. OK, that would be logical if they actually wanted to prevent these things but strangely enough they refuse to enforce the abundant laws already enacted on the books. Not only that, they release violent criminals, even murderers, from prison early. One of the justifications for this is their pronouncement of a disproportionate percentage of Blacks inside. Why would that be the case unless those interred had committed a crime? BLM wants everyone to believe it's because they are Black. One of their founders even rationalized it this way, 48% of violent crimes in America are committed by whites, Hispanics, Indigenous peoples and Asians. Meaning 52% of the violent crimes are committed by the remaining 13% who are Blacks.
Somehow BLM look not only dumb but destroys it's rational for these releases. In spite of this nothing changes their illogical campaign to present Blacks as victims and they continue also to keep voting Democrat in majority of elections. This gives the liberals a pass on enforcing gun crime laws while excusing the actual criminals who create violent crime.
Liberals keep railing for gun control, fine but control for who? How about gun control among violent criminals of any description who commit the vast majority of these crimes? Fact is only about .02% of legal gun owners engage in criminal acts. Current laws if enforced properly are more then sufficient to deal with gun crimes in America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.