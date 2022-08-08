I am writing in support of Steve Hodges for Belknap County Commissioner, District 3.
Recent news and events within Belknap County have brought many issues to light. Electing responsible and reasonable stewards of our county services who can also keep an eye toward our property tax bills is paramount in the fast-approaching primary in September.
Steve Hodges is no stranger to Belknap County voters, having been previously entrusted by the electorate for seven terms as Belknap County Sheriff. His experience in the budgeting and operational processes of the county will prove valuable as he seeks to fill a seat being vacated by a longstanding commissioner.
Of the highest importance is that Steve Hodges is not running on a specific agenda to slash budgets and limit government, or conversely, to bloat budgets and grow the government. Prioritizing expenditures while maintaining an understanding of the often overlooked, but essential, services provided at the county level will allow for reason and honest critical thinking to guide his decision making, not political dogma or special interests.
Please consider a vote for a man willing to listen to his constituents, act as a true representative of the people and help guide the actions of the commissioners in the best interests of the residents, taxpayers and visitors of this wonderful place we call Belknap County.
Vote Steve Hodges for Belknap County Commissioner in the Republican Primary on Sept. 13.
