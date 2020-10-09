To The Daily Sun,
Why do you publish the cumulative coronavirus cases map, rather than the CURRENT cases map? The cumulative numbers, while interesting history, do not tell the current story. The current numbers show the true picture. I want to know how many cases are out there NOW, and where they are. The cumulative cases counts are not the slightest bit useful for daily living, planning or knowing how we are doing.
Any chance of fixing that? It would be a whole lot better if you did.
Steve Cloutier
Mirror Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.