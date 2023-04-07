In Rep. Mike Bordes letter “HB 224 removed penalties for abortion while still
making restrictions,” he claimed that I lost my NH State Senate race because of my extremism. I assume he was referring to my ongoing opposition to the medical transition of children. If so, his comments are consistent with my wife’s concerns that by sponsoring a bill to ban declawing and voting for a bill to remove criminal penalties for abortion he demonstrated that he cares far more about cats than children.
I ran for NH State Senate in D-13 Nashua, a Democratic stronghold, to educate citizens about the dangers of our state's gender affirmative care model, which pushes children down an irreversible path of chemicals and surgeries that leave them maimed and sterilized. If that's an extremist position, it’s one that I share with England, Norway, Sweden and Finland.
Bordes’ assertion that I lost because I opposed child transitioning seems to fit a pattern of supporting his positions with fabrications: He claims that his vote to end the third-trimester abortion ban “absolutely does not mean [physicians] can provide abortions after 24 weeks,” but can’t name any penalties they would face or explain how having no penalties is different from full legalization. He has no evidence of “unnecessary morbidity” or “an exodus of obstetricians.”
Candidates for state office should consider that I did as well as the previous GOP state senate candidate and better than the Trump-Pence ticket. Would I have performed even better if I had supported abortion and child transitioning? Maybe, but I won’t engage in child sacrifice for a few votes or a legislative office.
