Even though Rachel Marsden shies away from stating that the arrogant U.S. government (Biden administration) is the top prime "nation-state" suspect in the destruction of Nord Stream, alienating European populations if not their compromised "leaders," I have to commend you for publishing her column (April 14). She clearly presents the situation we face at this time, with countries leaving the U.S. orbit seemingly weekly.
Over 50% of the world's price parity GDP is now thumbing their noses at us, largely as a result of the excessive and counterproductive Russian sanctions, especially their exclusion from the SWIFT international bank transfer exchange. Confiscation of private assets — who would want to be subject to these U.S. coercions? As a result, alternative (free) economic arrangements and blocs are thriving.
The manipulative neo-con deep state is now out of control, and the in-over-their-heads Biden administration follows suit. Combined with our cultural "leadership," they have completely destroyed our standing in the world, both politically and economically. Spying on and manipulating friends and foes (not to mention domestically) — who needs it?
So I hope that you will continue to run Marsden's pieces in the future as they become available. Certainly, they offer a welcome change from the usual suspects.
