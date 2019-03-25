To The Daily Sun,
On March 11-12, I was fortunate enough to attend the Advocacy Summit in Washington D.C. and be part of the Arthritis Foundation’s advocacy delegation. I was excited to discuss issues important to me and my granddaughter, Emily, who is dealing with debilitating disease.
Advocates were asked for their one-sentence stories to carry to Capital Hill. Mine is “No Kid Should Have to Fight this Fight!” I worry about the added stresses on a developing body; and Emily receiving the APPROPRIATE medication at the APPROPRIATE time. This might apply to many diseases.
We had two important issues on the agenda for our Capital Hill meetings:
1. REFORMING STEP THERAPY (AKA-Fail First) This is a practice employed by many insurers that requires patients to try lower-cost therapies before being approved for the therapy their doctor prescribed — even when doctors are certain that the cheaper option won’t be effective.
When used inappropriately, step therapy can undermine the clinical judgment of health care providers and put patients’ health at unnecessary risk. Many patients must try multiple drugs before finding one that works for them, so the ability to remain on a drug that works is critical.
In 2017 there was bill (H.R. 2077) called Restoring the Patient’s Voice, sponsored by two physicians in Congress — Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) and Raul Ruiz (D-CA) — who had encountered step therapy in their practice of medicine. This legislation would require the step therapy process to be transparent on insurers websites with forms available. Providers should be able to override decisions to use repetitive and ineffective medicines. There also needs to be clear and timely reviews of override requests to no more than three days, in the case of emergencies 24 hours. Restoring the Patient’s Voice has yet to be re-introduced to the 116th Congress but we were there to tell our stories and solicit support when it does.
2. THE CONGRESSIONAL ARTHRITIS CAUCUS, which is chaired by Reps Anna Eshoo (D-CA) and David McKinley (R-WV) has almost 150 members. The mission of the bicameral Arthritis Caucus is (1) serve as a clearinghouse for information on arthritis and a bipartisan forum to aid members of Congress in working together to address arthritis. (2) Raise awareness of arthritis and work towards the goal of educating all members of Congress about how arthritis impacts their communities and constituents. (3) Offer ways for members of Congress to help support federal and local efforts addressing arthritis. We were there to ask our representatives to sign on board.
I encourage people to visit the Arthritis Foundation’s website at (www.arthritis.org/advocate/action-center) to tell your stories and ask for the support of your representatives in Washington on these issues. Last November, the Arthritis Foundation launched a new site, the Live Yes Arthritis Network at (www.arthritis.org/liveyes/) that connects people to a powerful network of help and support for arthritis sufferers, their families and caregivers.
Gaye Jacques
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.