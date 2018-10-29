To The Daily Sun,
Bristol taxpayers/voters you really need to come to this special Town Meeting Thursday, November 1 at 7 p/m. at the Old Town Hall and cast your private ballot vote. This is the final decision to spend $900,000 on a HUGE office building that we do not need. This building is so huge they could not design and designate how 1,500 sq. ft. of space should be laid out. Take the time Thursday night and come save some tax money. This meeting is for this one warrant article only and will be voted up or down on that night.
We all only have so much to live on (especially our seniors) and there is more than one tax man (town, school, county, federal and others) kicking on our door and after our money. Our elected officials need to start finding ways to reduce our taxes, not raise them. If you want to save spending $900,000 then come to this meeting and cast your vote, otherwise stay home and it will pass.
Some people called you short-sighted thinkers, if you do not agree to spending the $900,000. Here is the quote that was in last week’s paper: “It would be a shame to let short-sighted thinking keep us from adding this building to our efforts to make Bristol the modern, welcoming town it is in so many other ways.” If you do not agree with them you are holding Bristol back from being great, REALLY? We love Bristol, God gave us a mind to think and we care about our neighbors. This remark was un-called for and they should be ashamed for calling you a short-sighted thinker.
Shaping a town takes all of us, not one side or the other. We need to have open discussions about all town spending. We need to know all the facts, not just for this project but all projects that are coming our way in the next several years (and believe me, there are more projects coming). How can you make an intelligent decision without knowing what is being planned for our town and how much it will cost you? You voted last March to save $620,000, do you want to throw in the towel now and let them spend $900,000? Your vote, you decide.
John Sellers
Bristol
