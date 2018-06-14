To The Daily Sun,
New Hampshire is in a significant opioid crisis.
However, there is another addictive issue in N.H., alcoholism, and its reaching all age groups starting in school age children and in placenta. Alcohol addictions do not discriminate regardless of wealth, age, race or creed. Combined with substance abuse disorders, the results can be deadly, both to the one suffering from such abuse as well as the community, family, and lives they touch.
Alcohol abuse is a previous psychiatric diagnosis in which there is recurring harmful use of ethanol (ETOH), despite its negative consequences. Formerly this was reclassified as alcohol use disorder (alcoholism), along with alcohol dependence. There are several types of alcohol use abuse. Patients with anti-social and pleasure-seeking tendencies — and those with anxiety disorders — are able to go long periods without drinking, but once they start, it becomes difficult to stop.
Statistics are staggering regarding this disease, as well as those who are directly impacted (ie: automobile accidents) or upon their families. Per the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, every day some 30 people die in alcohol-related accidents. Twenty-eight percent of all traffic related death are caused by alcohol abuse. The impact is global, affecting multiple victims, families, and communities. The financial costs alone were in excess of 44 billion dollars in 2016. New Hampshire had nearly 400 deaths related to alcohol consumption from 2003-2012. There is possibility this has worsened since. There have been multiple lake related incidents that also resulted in deaths secondary to alcohol abuse. Compared to the national average, N.H. had 1.4 percent reported ETOH incidents as opposed to 1.9 percent.
There are resulting multiple physical effects upon the patient/client that ultimately become life threatening with long-term abuse of ETOH. The most prominent is the trauma to the liver and altered mental status and ETOH induced dementia. Other medical and psychiatric issues are also impacted.
Police help with safety by using sobriety checks. These are critical to remove those who have had excess alcohol before they cause any injury or loss of life.
Recovery from both substance abuse and alcohol is not easy. Combined, both substance and alcohol abuse do carry a medical diagnosis due to its impact on both the physical and mental status of those suffering from this disease. If one is capable to start this recovery, the first step is the decision to stop.
Sometimes, this is not possible, given the extent the disease has impacted on the mental status. Addiction is a complex disease. It affects the mental and physical well-being as well as behavior. But this does not happen overnight as the symptoms of withdrawal can sometimes be as deadly as the substances and alcohol being used. Significant barriers are prejudices encountered during the course of recovery as well as any legal implications of the disease process. Social acceptance and community/family support are the foundations for recovery to develop in a healthy manner.
Alcohol, when taken in excess or moderation, affects the fetal development during pregnancy. Delayed development is not uncommon, and in some instances, the fetus may self abort. Withdrawal is a significant issue for the fetus. Per CADY, 90 percent of people with substance abuse disorders and alcohol abuse, started smoking, drinking, or using drugs before age 18.
Prevention starts with everyone. Multiple lives are at stake. Each case must be individualized to ensure those who suffer with alcoholism receive the proper care in order to be re-admitted to the community they live in.
Robert T. Joseph, Jr.
Stand Up Newfound
New Hampton
