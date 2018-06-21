To The Daily Sun,
Sitting at the Division III State Championship girls' lacrosse game earlier this month, you could feel the energy in the arena. Fans from Laconia and Hopkinton, Sachems and Hawks, filled the stands and lined the fences waving flags, holding posters, and chanting positive praises of encouragement for their teams.
It was an experience I will never forget. Watching my daughter, niece, and other student athletes that I have had the privilege of seeing grow up over the years play with such skill, intensity, and sportsmanship filled my heart with pride. I watched freshman step up and take the field as varsity players. I imagined the fear that must have crept into their minds, but I could not see it. I watched a first year goalie who only filled that position because there was a need, play as if she'd been in goal for years. I watched seasoned players play as hard as they could, leaving everything out on the field with no regrets. I watched fans cheering as if they themselves were playing in that game and defeat was simply not an option.
Finally, I watched a dedicated Laconia coaching staff encourage, support, redirect, and empower strong student athletes to be the best version of themselves and give 100 percent to their teammates. It was simply awesome!
Sometimes the stories we hear about our city and our state are not always positive. It gets overwhelming reading headlines of arrests and the challenges our communities continue to face. Well these girls winning three championships in the last four years is something to celebrate! Seeing local businesses and community members recognize and celebrate this accomplishment was heartwarming. I want to thank all of the educators, administrators, staff, coaches and families at Laconia High School. It takes a village and this village is certainly proud of our youth! I also want to thank Coaches Kerri and Bob Howe and the support coaching staff for the hours and energy they have poured into this team over the years. Sunrise hikes, team feeds, and outstanding banquets that show your team how much you care. Thank you for it all!
Finally, special thanks to the LHS Girls Lacrosse Team. You should all be incredibly proud of bringing that championship plaque home again! Here's to all of you... the 2018 DIII Girls' Lacrosse State Champions!
Kelley Gaspa
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.