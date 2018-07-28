An open letter to the Laconia State School Redevelopment Panel and the citizens of New Hampshire:
As a lifelong resident of New Hampshire I have seen many historical sites fall under the hammer of change in the quest to better an area. Many buildings and sites have disappeared in the name of tourism, low income housing and commercial uses. We are now faced with the changes of use for the former Laconia State School property which is one of the most iconic beautiful and vast tracts in Belknap County.
My proposal not only will address residential and commercial uses but also the restoration of those buildings that would lend themselves to these uses. Additionally the buildings could be used for teaching, fairs, demonstrations and uses associated with my proposal of a building arts campus.
New England has a long history of excellence in the building and furniture trades. Today we employ those who are some of the finest in the country. These skills of yesterday as well as the new technologies of today and the future should be lauded and continued. Additionally landscapers, interior designers, glass makers, artists, and all those who contribute to the buildings of homes would be part of the curriculum. The Laconia State School site is perfect for this use as well as agriculture and all would benefit from the development of such a campus. Students would be apprentices under the tutelage of the masters of their trades with hands-on experience in the real world. The Laconia State School offers the space and buildings and land for an expansive ever-changing community minded ongoing endeavor that would enrich lives of young and old.
A Building Arts Campus such as this would draw the attention of corporations worldwide who are interested in sharing and promoting their services and products and opening dialog on future possibilities in these trades. The Laconia State School site could provide accommodations for visitors as well as for any trade shows and demonstrations areas.
In fact with the number of buildings already standing, much of what I speak about requires restoration rather than wrecking balls. There are many jobs that need to be filled and many skills to be learned and this new use of the site would offer all of the above to the great benefit of the citizens. “Give a man a fish you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish feed him for a lifetime.”
We have many unsung heroes who have built this state with their bare hands and those who have had the vision to put those hands to work. Without those people we would not have the iconic architecture that graces our towns and cities. The Laconia State School property deserves so much more than the wrecking ball and installation of hotels, restaurants and a sports center. It deserves a continued history of serving the citizens in a timely forward thinking manner. It deserves the distinction as a center that promotes learning, ingenuity, betterment of the human condition, sharing of knowledge and a place of growing realization for those who opt to improve life for all.
My proposal could encompass live workshops, the connection to those who’s services are needed, a place to inspire and encourage, a place to purchase items for sale, a place to stay and study what is offered, a place for seminars and fairs and in general a place that serves the interests of those who visit and those who come to learn. It would keep the site pristine and true to its’ historical significance as well as a place the public comes to enjoy. Various homes such as straw bale, stone, stick built and the newer techs would be on display as built and even a building expo could be established.
There are so many possibilities as well as so much room for growth. It is an opportunity to breath in some new pride into the area and a chance for many young people to believe they can accomplish goals otherwise unavailable. This would far exceed a shop or building class offered in a tech environment and would employ many. It would draw in many people from all over to visit and see thousands of accomplishments by the human hand.
Please do consider the multitude of possibilities this proposal brings. It is true to the historic nature of New Englanders and true to the dreamers and builders of the world.
Donna Manning
Pittsfield
