To The Daily Sun,
In my viewing of the Daily Sun, I get updates on the plans for the old Laconia state school. I’ve heard that the goal is to try and bring in a young demographic of people/families but, with the recent suggestions or ideas being discussed garnering a fairly unpopular opinion, I thought I’d share my own. I would love to see us turn the property of the old state school into a fun family gathering spot.
My idea is to use the property for an arcade-type venue. Have some fun arcade games, maybe bowling, maybe some indoor basketball courts, batting cages, etc. Heck, there’s enough room to maybe put in a small movie theatre in. Also having a place to eat with some conference rooms to rent from as well. Now the outside portion can be used for athletic fields or paintball or even a go-kart track. I think the town of Laconia needs to really go all out on this and make it an appealing site for our youth and families to attend, but also some of the surrounding towns.
I’m all for having a younger demographic of families, but we need to worry about our younger families here now, as well along with our youth in this town. This venue would allow more jobs to high schoolers and give kids a place to go instead of wandering streets or being bored and getting into mischief. This would also attract the demographic were looking for by showing we have entertainment for our youth and families.
My wife and I just moved into Laconia in June 2018 because we’re drawn to the potential of this town and the desire it has at bettering itself. I hope that the town can recognize exactly what it needs to draw interest from the younger family demographic but can also appeal to the people who live here already and build our town from the inside out. No one is going to improve this town more than the people already living here.
Mark Dube
Laconia
Heck, we can't even restore the Colonial Theater that was so beautiful to visit when I was a kid. My sister worked at the 'State School' in the 1970's and would tell of the horrible conditions and inhumane treatment of the residents there. A place of misery and suffering. It would be like putting a playground over top of a grave yard.
It could be GREAT and it has so much potential.....but nothing gets done?!
