To The Daily Sun,
In June of this year, Judge Ruoff, Cheshire County, ruled that funding education through property tax is unconstitutional, that it’s actually the State of New Hampshire that is responsible to fund education. I note that my personal property taxes have gone up again this year, and the largest portion of my bill is again schools.
I am a retired person on a fixed income and find it difficult enough to get by, with the rising cost of food, utilities, and let’s remember the ever-rising cost of health care — oh, did I mention SS does not hand out raises very often; when and if it does, everything has far surpassed what you might get.
The local entities that make out and send property tax bills are evidently above the law, as we are still being charged the education portion of our property taxes and, if we do not pay this extortion, the town will take our property that we have worked a lifetime to acquire.
The State of New Hampshire pays 38% of the cost per student these days, leaving 62% of the burden on the property taxpayer, I personally have not had any children in this school system, yet I have to pay an education tax. The elderly would have no children in schools, would pay much more for medication, huge for insurances, as we have no work-sponsored benefits and no fluctuation income from overtime or regular weekly or bi-weekly paycheck; what we get is what we must make it on. What do we do when property taxes force us from our homes?
It is past time that the state is compelled to do what the court has ruled, pay for education funding. It is time that municipalities charge a reasonable rate for property tax and, if the state pays for education, not to replace the education portion with some other item of tax that we cannot afford.
Allen Constant
Plymouth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.