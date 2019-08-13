To The Daily Sun,
I had to laugh at the article in the August 7th Sun. When our building, Hillside Medical Park, opened about 15 years ago I contacted the NH state DOT asking for such a sign on the bypass to assist those trying to find us. I was told that such signs were only available for “tourist attractions” and that we did not qualify. Well, after 15 years of having people lost looking for us (partly because some online direction programs send people to Weirs Beach instead of Gilford), I’m pleased to know that all I had to do was offer to pay the state for a road sign!
What’s next? Will Laconia have to pay for the signs on I 93 directing people to our town? I find it odd but not terribly surprising that the state that bans billboards on certain highways is perfectly happy to sell you sign space on state owned “billboards”. Never saw a tax they didn’t like in Concord as long as it isn’t broad-based.
John Grobman
Meredith
