To The Daily Sun,
Ashland voters and taxpayers beware!
Most people understand how town government works and that there is nothing free. For those who may not be so familiar I want to point out a few things. When you read any warrant article that states “NO TAX IMPACT” followed by, “To see if the town will raise and appropriate the sum of" any amount of money, followed by, “This sum to come from the fund balance and no amount to be raised by taxation,” beware.
Keep in mind that any funds in the fund balance was tax and fee money the town got from YOU and did not use. That’s right, they overtaxed you and kept the money. This is common practice in many towns and encouraged by the state. They simply and intentionally underestimate revenues forcing them to increase the tax rate and when the actual revenues come in they have a surplus, or fund balance.
The town could very easily reduce your taxes this year by applying the fund balance to offset your tax rate. Your tax rate is $26.79 per thousand and they could have reduced it to about $23 using the fund balance to offset it. Now I call that a serious TAX IMPACT.
The town would rather find other things to spend it on rather than giving it back to YOU. They may or may not be necessary items but to attempt to make you think that there is NO TAX INPACT is just wrong.
Tom Peters
Ashland
