To The Daily Sun,
Awhile ago I read an article in this paper about the demise of the farmers market in Laconia and I was sad to hear that, then I had thought how to turn this negative into a positive — how about we get into our cars and drive to the farms and their stands?
Growing up in Gilmanton (Iron Works ''boy''), my family would take a trip to Lower Gilmanton, to the Geddes Farm, to buy our vegetables. Mr. & Mrs. Geddes would always greet us as long lost friends and then take us to the gardens to pick our weeks supply.
Yesterday, I visited Larry and Melisa Moore, who own Windswept Farm on Loudon Ridge Road here in Loudon, where they sell eggs, beef, lamb, hay, maple syrup products along with fresh veggies. Their best product in my opinion is the fresh-picked sweet corn. I swear it is the best in the area.
So people, grab your children, get in your car and drive to your local farm. Meet the farmers, see the animals and buy your fresh veggies. Start your own family tradition like my parents did with them not even knowing it. I got to run as my wife just handed me a steaming ,dripping with butter ear of the Moore's corn. See you at the farm stand.
Patrick Golden
Loudon
