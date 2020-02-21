To The Daily Sun,
Good news! We have two people who have stepped up to run for the Sandwich position on the School Board. We are grateful to both of them for volunteering to do this important work.
Having a voting choice is great and we urge you all to get out and vote. As parents of children who were educated in the district and now as a semi-retired citizens and taxpayers, we want to share our choice to vote for Nancy Starmer.
Nancy is a career educator with experience in public schools, independent schools, and most recently as interim head of a town academy. She taught for more than half of her career so she understands the demands of teaching, meeting the needs of a range of students, and keeping up with best practices. She then served as an administrator for the second half of her career, so she also understands the importance of hiring and supporting good teachers, managing budgets, addressing demographic changes, keeping costs affordable for families and taxpayers, and, probably most importantly, listening with an open mind to the voices of all constituents.
Nancy supports good teachers and ample resources in order to educate our children well, but she also is sensitive to the commitment to taxpayers and communities. Because we depend on the property tax so heavily in school funding, there is a tension between the commitment to the highest-quality education and the commitment to fiscal responsibility for our community. Nancy recognizes this tension as a challenge and as an opportunity for creative solutions for our towns.
Once elected, she will represent Sandwich and the district as the Board continues to build strong schools, provide opportunities for our children and our community while being sensitive to the financial realities of the community.
We are grateful that someone with Nancy’s experience is willing to be on the School Board. We heartily recommend voting for Nancy Starmer.
Frances Strayer and Rich Benton
Sandwich
