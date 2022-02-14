To The Daily Sun,
It is with great sorrow that I am withdrawing my candidacy for the at large representative on the Inter-Lakes School Board. Unfortunately for personal reasons, I cannot commit the level of time that is needed to ensure our kids and faculty members have the support needed for the best educational experience we can offer. That being said, I would like everyone who has supported me and promised me their vote to extend that vote to Rachel Xavier for the at large representative and Mark Anderson for the Meredith representative positions. Rachel and Mark are parents, coaches and business owners who are what we need on this board.
The current school board has taken the parents out of the education process. We cannot allow this to continue. You have a right to speak up for your children and you have a right to a good community discussion, but most importantly you have the right to be a parent and make parent choices.
Many of my non-supporters have made references to my campaign being about mask wearing. Of course this is an issue I feel strongly about, but many have missed the point of importance to have rights when it comes to how your child will learn and how they will be treated medically and emotionally. We need to come together as a community and compromise where it’s needed, to grow together. Our children are not flourishing the way they were two years ago. We can change that because we are in a better place now with a lot more knowledge, and science is on the side of the children.
I am so proud of our community, and whether you agree with me or not, I have appreciated the parents of our children. We are fortunate to have a caring community. I thank the current board for their service, but I think it is time to put the parent representatives back on the board. Good luck to Rachel Xavier and Mark Anderson for the successful campaign and please vote on March 8.
Stacy Bivolcic
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.