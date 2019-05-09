To The Daily Sun,
St. Joseph Church: It’s not just stone, brick and mortar. It’s not just a building, it represents more. What I am hearing is more about the destruction of a building and less about the destruction of a symbol of people that immigrated to this country.
The Irish and French Catholics had moved here to work in our newly opened factories. They came amidst great adversity, at a time in our history when Laconia was predominantly Protestant. The two Catholic parishes were erected during this time with great opposition from this Protestant community. Regardless, they built a gorgeous structure reflecting their faith.
St. Joseph Church and Sacred Heart Church are symbols of the struggle for Religious Freedom. It is important to honor those who sacrificed so much to build St. Joseph Church. Sadly, this will be forgotten once the building is taken down.
Linda Harris
Laconia
