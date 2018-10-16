To The Daily Sun,
Endorsements for political office are important. Not because of who is endorsing someone, but rather WHY the person running is endorsed.
I am an independent. I am not a Democrat. I am not a Republican. This means I can vote for people on either side or both. It is unfortunate that this doesn’t hold true in primaries.
But, it does mean that I can review all the candidates and make a decision on who to vote for based on a record or personal knowledge of the candidate.
This November I will be voting for people on both sides.
One of those people I will vote for is Charlie St. Clair for state representative for our District and for Laconia and Belmont.
Charlie was elected last year in a special election to fill a vacant seat. He is well known in the area as the head of the Motorcycle Week Association for many years. That side doesn’t need further explanation except to say his efforts have always been to promote Laconia and New Hampshire and bring tourism to the state, which means much financial benefit.
The other side is having known Charlie for 30 years, his drive and attention to details in all matters is endless. He serves on the Planning Board for Laconia, which is responsible for the planning and development of the city. He also serves on the Downtown TIF Advisory Board, which studies the needs of downtown and recommends money for same.
Charlie is a lifelong resident of the area and a business owner in downton Laconia.He has spent the past year meeting with groups of people from Belmont and Laconia to get to know what they are thinking and what is needed from a state rep. Look at the record.
His goal is to continue as your rep for the good of our area and the state.
Brenda Bae
Laconia
