To The Daily Sun,
We live in one of the most beautiful areas in N.H., surrounded by numerous large bodies of water. Unfortunately, you can’t see most of them because of large and ugly commercial buildings and marinas. That a large indoor sports complex is recommended for the old State School land — next to a state park and on the water — defies logic. Please put on your thinking caps and come up with something more imaginative than that.
It’s bad enough that the city, over the years, allowed our most valuable assets to be obstructed by fast food restaurants and shabby lakeside buildings but does it have to continue to be that way? Have dinner on the upper patio of Fratello’s and you know what view you get? Very little water, and a lot of ugliness. It’s not their fault, though. It’s the City of Laconia’s.
How much valuable, green land would have be paved at the old school property just to park 200 cars? I have ideas for its future use, as many other citizens of Laconia do, and have been to venues to express those ideas — and all that comes back is a sports complex that only a certain group of people would benefit from. Do better than that. The people of Laconia deserve it.
Michael Sweet
Laconia
(0) comments
