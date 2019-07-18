To The Daily Sun,
While some seem to be constantly attacking Governor Sununu solely for political gain, it is refreshing to see the governor focusing on more important matters and delivering wins for New Hampshire. Last week, he signed House Bill 480, legalizing sports betting, into law. The bill not only finally legalizes sports betting in New Hampshire, but also represents a tremendous opportunity for our state.
As you might know, we do things differently in New Hampshire. Every year, the New Hampshire Lottery generates tens of millions of dollars that go towards education funding. Last fiscal year alone, the lottery had a record year, generating more than $100 million for education in New Hampshire, and thanks to sports betting more record-setting years are yet to come. Legalizing sports betting also presents New Hampshire businesses with new opportunities to grow and most certainly will play a significant role in further growing our booming New Hampshire economy.
It’s the beginning of many great days for our state. All thanks to the foresight and commitment of Governor Sununu to expanding opportunities and freedoms of all Granite Staters. Thank you, governor, keep up the great work.
State Rep.Timothy P. Lang, Sr.
Sanbornton
