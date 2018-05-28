To The Daily Sun,
At the conclusion of my last letter I asked the question, “Why is it that President Clinton balanced the federal budget in 1999 with $1.82T and President Obama couldn’t balance the federal budget in 2016 with $3.67T?” It was a rhetorical question since few people know how the federal government spends our money, which included myself up to last year. To try and educate myself I have been spending a few hours here and there researching government records that are available to everyone with internet access. I have now written 20 letters to the editor summarizing what I have found. I focus on the numbers and this letter will do the same.
I’ll start with a link I found that brought it all into perspective for me. (www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2017/04/04/what-does-the-federal-government-spend-your-tax-dollars-on-social-insurance-programs-mostly/ft_17-04-03_budget_420px/) If you understand charts it will be obvious that Medicare and Medicaid have accounted for the bulk of the increase in spending between 1999 and 2016. For those not familiar with how to read a chart you can just look at the numbers. Here is a link to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS): (https://www.cms.gov/Research-Statistics-Data-and-Systems/Statistics-Trends-and-Reports/NationalHealthExpendData/Downloads/NHE2016.zip) The link will ask you if you want to open the Excel file. If you trust the U.S,government say yes and then open the “NHE2016” Excel worksheet. If you don’t want to do that I’ll just give you the numbers.
In 1999, the total spending on health care in the USA was $1.369T (yes that is trillion dollars) and Medicare and Medicaid paid $.428T of that, which is about 32 percent. In 2016, the total spending on health care in the USA was $3.337T and Medicare and Medicaid paid $1.254T of that which is about 37 percent. The take away from this should be that 5 percent more people are getting government paid health care, which is consistent with my letter (https://www.laconiadailysun.com/opinion/letters/if-we-could-get-workforce-participation-rate-to-percent-we/article_664c1fed-6db3-52f2-97ce-2f4e808d2ddf.html) Please reread that letter since it explains how this happened and it’s not rocket science. That letter simply pointed out that between 2000 and 2015 the work force participation rate decreased by 5 percent. And who picked up the cost, well those of us who work, of course. Simple put, as the work force participation rate decreases taxes have to increase to cover health care costs as well as food and shelter for the unemployed.
I read letters to the editor from caring people saying that is the right thing to do and I agree if people truly cannot care for themselves but I take exception to those that can but won’t. I watched recently in the news about a couple that had to go to court to evict their 30-year-old son from their home because he wouldn’t move out? He was “convinced” that he had the right to live with his parents as long as he wanted. I’ll use this as a metaphor on what the liberal-left is doing to our country. They are “convinced” that health care, as well as housing and food is a right that everyone is entitled to regardless of their ability to work. They imply that fiscal conservatives, like myself, are just cold hearted and don’t care about others. They ignore the long-term effects even though they are staring them in the face. As taxes increase, taxpayers have less money to support themselves. If the government doesn’t collect enough in taxes they simply “charge it” to the national debt, which if you have read my letters, has increased $10T in the 8 years of the previous administration. Liberals (Democrats) talk feelings and conservatives (Republicans) talk dollars.
My previous letter to the editor detailed my reaching out to Senators Hassen and Shaheen to engage in discussions on the dollar impact of Democratic policies. I have not received (and don’t expect) a reply because what I have been writing sticks to facts and Democrats stick to feelings. I don’t think my letters have any effect on those on the left (Democrats) or right (Republicans) but my hope is that those in the center (independents) think objectively on where you see our country in another 10 years.
I will close this letter with an opinion. I believe the majority of animosity in this country is founded in the conflicting beliefs that those receiving government assistance are not getting enough and those that are working are taxed too much. I also believe that there can be a balance that satisfies both which is to get more people working. Therefore, I support the president and those elected officials who are focused on jump starting our economy with job growth opportunities for all. There are 536 elected officials in Washington DC that control our destiny — 435 in the House of Representatives, 100 in the Senate and one president. Vote wisely.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
