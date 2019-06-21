To The Daily Sun,
I have to fully agree with the people who have made observations on the dangers of street crossing in Meredith. The public does not yet know the details of the tragedy that occurred in front of the Post Office, so I will reserve comment on that incident, but having lived for eight years in an apartment that overlooks Main Street (with a clear view down Plymouth Street), I can tell you that some drivers completely, and consistently, disregard the speed limit (25 MPH), and go 35-40 MPH up and down Main Street at all hours of the day and night.
While most drivers in town are cautious and respectful in their travels, I have seen cars and motorcycles come flying down Main Street, make a left on Plymouth Street, and speed up like it's a drag strip!. You can ask anyone who lives on Plymouth St, and I'm sure they will agree with me. These same dangerous drivers know that the odds of getting a ticket are nil, so they continue to break the law.
Another issue is that there no speed limit sign on the south end of Main Street, so cars coming through the lights at 3 & 25 start heading up the hill too fast. Something needs to be done forthwith, and if that involves an increased police presence to nail these violators, I'm all for it. If drivers get slapped with a $75 + ticket each time they break the law, they may think twice about future indiscretions. It's amazing how people start to listen up when you hit them in the pocketbook
Michael Philbin
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.