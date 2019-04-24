To The Daily Sun,
Richard Davis (I copied it straight from the letter, Denise): Logic, and 200+ years of legal precedent shows that only “offensive” speech, things you don’t like, are the only constitutionally protected speech. The other kind doesn’t need protection. Although I am getting sick of puppy videos. People like you are why the 1st amendment was included in the Bill of Rights.
Thomas C. Bogan
Laconia
