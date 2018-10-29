To The Daily Sun,
I would like at this time to thank Central N.H. VNA & Hospice and Belmont Fire and Rescue for the personal care you gave my wife JoAnne during her illness. There must be a special place in heaven for people like you.
Bob Stevens & Family
Belmont
