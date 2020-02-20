To The Daily Sun,
As the Presidential election approaches, I find myself once again attacked and categorized, now as a Moron, by Democrats like Michael Sweet (Sun LTE 01.16.20). I have to say, all this name-calling and categorization by angry Democrats has me wondering ... does my vote count?
According to these Democrats, I am not worthy of respect or the vote, given my genetic makeup of Neanderthal, Troglodyte, Moron, and Gun Shooting Zealot.
According to Windham Democrat Patrick Bradley, I need to be slapped. (Patrick got arrested and made world news last Friday after slapping a 15-year-old boy for wearing a MAGA Trump hat and wishing him a “good night” at the Windham polling tent).
I will admit that I did not attend liberal political rallies during undergraduate and graduate school. Silly me, I was focused on obtaining my honors degrees in Engineering. I also missed numerous speeches by our Democrat senators during my engineering career, and while managing my international environmental technology corporation of 28 years. You should forgive me, however, as antisocial behavior is common amongst Troglodytes.
I did take the time to search for the restriction under the U.S. and N.H. Constitution, excluding Neanderthal, Troglodyte, Moron, Gun Shooting Zealot, Republicans from voting. Sorry, Mike, no voting restrictions exist for the NTMGSZ Republican Community.
Apparently, some angry Democrats want to slap me. I suggest keeping it to a mild spanking. Old Neanderthal Republicans like me slap back.
Keith Forrester
Meredith
