To The Daily Sun,
Mr. Murdough, your recent letter has caused quite the sensation and for the life of me I can’t understand what in the world you are thinking. You have every right to think, believe and speak as you choose and those calling for your free speech to be limited, well they are just as wrong as you are.
I find myself agreeing with Mr. Robert T. Joseph on this, kind of surprises me too. But I too visited Dachau back in 1964 while stationed in Germany. It is grotesque what was done there and in the many other such camps.The question of that atrocity is both historically and legally established as fact. End of discussion.
Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka and 290 people were killed in suicide blasts, 500 more were injured. The attacks were carried out by the National Phowfeek Jamaath, a home-grown Islamic terrorist group. On the same day here in the U.S., CAIR ( Counsel on American Islamic Relations) was broadcasting “Islamophobia” on TV, telling us that Islam is not a problem, it is the unfounded, bigoted, opinions of “Islamic haters” demonizing peaceful, moderate Muslims where the problem is.
First let me explain that peaceful moderates are and never have been problems in any culture. One hundred years ago in Russia, peaceful moderates were the vast majority of the population, but a radical minority took control and murdered about 20 million people. In the 1930s in Germany, Italy and Japan, radical minorities gained control and 60-70 million people died. In the 1950s, radicals ran all over Central and South America, and Africa brought terror, death and suffering to more millions. In all those cases, the majority of the populations were peaceful minorities but, in every case, that was irrelevant. It didn’t matter, probably because those moderates just didn’t want to get involved, speak out, rock the boat as it were — but if we learn anything from history, it is that we must speak out and challenge and oppose evil and wrongdoing.
I choose to speak out against radicalism because not to do so is to accept it, to exonerate it and those guilty of it, even giving tacit approval for the barbarity and cruelty of it. I condemn all such racists, supremacists, white, black or any other. I accuse BLM, Antifa, Nazism, Fascism and political Islam, the latter being the 21st century’s most active practitioner of the art, as we saw Easter morning. Those who blind themselves willfully to these truths, for whatever reason, I see as guilty as those who commit these crimes against humanity.
Once again we see Antisemitism growing in the world and even here in America. This is due to the politically correct attitude and fear of speaking truth. Political Islam constantly plays the “we’re the poor victims” and you’re an evil Islamophobic if you say anything different. History tells a different story, though. Just in the last hundred years, there is plenty to belie the Religion of Peace narrative. 1915 to 1919 there was the Armenian/ Assyrian genocide by the Ottoman empire, in the 1940s, two plus Muslim Waffen SS divisions of the German Army operated in the Balkans, rounding up and killing Jews, and in 1948, six Muslim nations launched their armies at Israel and ever since have been conducting wars of aggression and constant terror attacks against that small nation. Perhaps if moderate, peaceful Muslims could restrain political Islam from trying to kill everyone else on the planet that isn’t them, their reputation might improve.
Steve Earle
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.