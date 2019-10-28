To The Daily Sun,
It is disheartening to see someone of the stature of Peter Spanos conducting a campaign for Laconia mayor focused on the non-existent issue of Laconia becoming a sanctuary city. This is simply a way to distract the voters from the real issues facing Laconia and from his voting record, and it is beneath him.
Let’s look at the voting record of Peter Spanos to see how he has treated the city of Laconia. First, the opioid crisis, obviously high on the list of important issues for Laconia residents. Mr. Spanos voted at least twice against full funding for CORE, the jail program to treat addiction, mental illness, and recidivism. Next, if we look at his record on funding for public education, he supported a yearly reduction in aid (stabilization grants) to needy towns and cities such as Laconia with lower local property tax revenues. When bills were introduced in the House to stop the reductions and restore the funding, Rep. Spanos voted No. He also voted against having the State of New Hampshire provide financial assistance regarding public pensions, thus again leaving places like Laconia holding the bag. The reduced education grants and the failure to add state assistance to mandatory local retirement fund contributions cost the city of Laconia approximately $1,000,000 over the last three years.
What these votes show is that Mr. Spanos is among the legislators who vote in Concord to deny state funding and to downshift the costs of services to the county and local level. Then, at the county level, where he is part of the County Delegation, he votes against the necessary funding again.
In his October 2019 ad in The Laconia Daily Sun, Rep. Spanos described himself as “non-partisan.” In fact, he has voted 97% of the time with his party leadership in Concord (See Citizens Count survey).
The voters of Laconia need to elect as their mayor a candidate who will have the best interests of the city, not someone who has voted time and time again against what would benefit Laconia, and who is running a campaign based largely on a fabricated issue.
Ruth Larson
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.