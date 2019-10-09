To The Daily Sun,
I have spent a good portion of my young life fighting for the protection of civil rights guaranteed by our Constitution. As a gay Latino man, father of one and one on the way, I have first-hand experience in discrimination. It’s ugly and painful and I hope for a future where my children won’t experience this intolerance.
As a man of faith, I know this is how God made me. I can’t change my ethnicity or my sexual orientation. I’ve known who I am for as long as I have memories. Like my genealogy, my sexual orientation is not a lifestyle choice or the result of a misinterpretation of my Christian faith. I’m thankful that I live in a country that has made tremendous strides towards fulfilling our constitutionally guaranteed rights of equality — regardless of one’s gender, faith, skin color, ethnicity, disability, or sexual orientation. Our great country affords me the opportunity to be married, a father, a business owner, a home owner, an outspoken community activist and your young neighbor who’s decided to make Laconia home for my family.
Unfortunately, when I read Rep. Spanos’ interview last week, and the references to his voting record, I realized how much work on behalf of equality still needs to be done. My husband and I appear to be the type of family Mr. Spanos wants to live in our city. We are a young couple, raising children and paying taxes. We volunteer and take great pride in our city.
But I struggle to reconcile how, on the one hand, we “appear” desirable, yet on the other hand, Rep. Spanos, as evidenced by his voting record, embraces the dangerous and wholly discredited “conversion therapy.” “Conversion therapy” is a range of dangerous and discredited practices that falsely claim to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity or expression. Such practices have been rejected by every mainstream medical and mental health organization for decades. Rep. Spanos’ support for this pseudo-science belies either intolerance or a thorough misunderstanding of evidence-based research. Rep Spanos, “Conversion therapy” has as much chance of altering my sexual orientation as it does my Latino heritage.
In either case, if we want Laconia to be an appealing community for people to live and raise children, it must be an open and inclusive community. Having a mayor who publicly embraces a discriminatory practice will send a clear and inhospitable message to potential citizens — stay away! I think Laconia is better than that.
Carlos Cardona
Laconia
