To The Daily Sun,
Recognizing most of us are tired of lengthy letters regarding this candidate or that, I write a hopefully short message to express my support for Representative Peter Spanos. I have known Peter and his family for a long time and have always found him to be fair, honest, caring and most of all willing to listen.
In both the Legislature and the Belknap County Delegation, Peter is thoughtful and deliberative with a conservative approach to issues of finance while also recognizing the government's role and responsibility in assuring the health and welfare of our citizens.
I urge you to cast your vote for Peter on Tuesday. I intend to.
Bruce Cheney
Laconia
