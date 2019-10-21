To The Daily Sun,
A few weeks ago, the Daily Sun interviewed both Mr. Spanos and Mr. Hosmer with regards to priorities each had for the City of Laconia. I was baffled by one of Mr. Spanos’ priorities: “that Laconia never become a sanctuary city.”
By definition, a sanctuary city is one that refuses to help the federal government enforce immigration policy. Is it Mr. Spanos’ position that he wants Laconia to enforce federal immigration laws?
Amendment 10 of the U.S. Constitution states that the federal government cannot use state/local agents or resources to enforce federal policies. Given the language of the 10th Amendment, I am mystified as to why Mr. Spanos wants to make this a priority for the City of Laconia.
The only explanation I can garner is that he is playing to unwarranted fears in a state that doesn’t have an immigration problem. According to the 2017 report from the American Immigration Council, 6 percent of the state population was born in another country. Of that 6 percent, 44 percent possess a college degree or higher and 90 percent speak English well. Mr. Spanos’ position raises needless anxiety among the citizens of this community and such behavior has no place in the mayor’s office.
I prefer a candidate that is positive about Laconia and its future; an individual that brings fresh ideas to the issues before us; and an individual that works in a collaboration with others.
Therefore, I am supporting Andrew Hosmer for mayor.
Marcia Hayward
Laconia
