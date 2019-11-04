To The Daily Sun,
Our father, Peter Spanos, is running to become the next mayor of Laconia.
My sister and I are humbled by the people we have met throughout this campaign who have told us how impressed they are by our father’s ability to remain consistent and unwavering in his views and positions. Most importantly, people tell us how fortunate we are to have been raised by a man with such strong values and morals, especially with the recent attacks and distortions about his character and record.
We aspire to raise our own families in this great city. We are blessed to have been raised here ourselves, but we need to have capable city leadership to ensure positive change for Laconia. A strong leader is characterized by core values, specifically integrity and accountability. Peter Spanos possesses these values, and we could not be more proud of his demonstration of fortitude and integrity throughout this campaign.
We would be honored to have your vote this Tuesday, Nov. 5, to elect Peter Spanos as the next mayor of Laconia, the city we call home.
Carey and Sofia Spanos
Laconia
