To The Daily Sun,
I attended the mayoral debate last night at the Laconia Middle School, and I was glad I did. I was able to hear directly from both candidates, and here is what I learned from answers to questions asked by the moderator, Roger Carroll.
Asked about their visions for Laconia, Andrew Hosmer said his vision was extremely positive, citing the improvements starting in Lakeport, the Wiers, and downtown. Peter Spanos, on the other hand, said he saw Laconia in a state of decline and was worried about immigrants taking shelter in the city.
Asked about how to improve commercial and residential buildings in the community, Mr. Hosmer discussed his plan for revitalizing the commercial areas in Laconia and improving the empty retail spaces. Mr. Spanos proposed to build new residential construction, evidently leaving empty buildings and abandoning our downtown, Lakeport and Weirs commercial property.
Asked about education priorities, both candidates promised a focus on our school systems, but only Mr. Hosmer repeatedly emphasized school priorities and the importance of giving the best to Laconia’s youth as being integral to his vision of a growing Laconia. I may be of an age where I do not have children in our school system, but I do value how exceptional schools raise the reputation and the future of Laconia and improve my property values.
Finally, I am totally disappointed in Mr. Spanos’ representation of Laconia in our state Legislature. He refusal to support Laconia’s interests as our state representative, by voting for measures that withdrew hundreds of thousands of dollars of promised state support from our city’s budget each year, shows me one thing. He is more interested in working with the politics of his statewide party than he is in supporting his hometown, Laconia.
If it was not clear to me before, it became clear to me last night. I am enthusiastically voting for Andrew Hosmer for Mayor of Laconia.
Jeri Bothamley
Laconia
