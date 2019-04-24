To The Daily Sun,
The City of Laconia will be electing a new mayor this year. Representative Peter Spanos, who is a dedicated public servant and talented businessman, is stepping up to face this important leadership role.
I have had the opportunity to get to know Peter Spanos very well in his service on the Belknap County Delegation, as well as his extensive experience faithfully representing Laconia on the House Finance Committee in Concord.
In my opinion, he is a Republican consensus-builder who has the best interests of the citizens of Laconia as his priority. Most recently, the Governor recommended several important major funding projects for the City of Laconia after listening to Peter Spanos on why Laconia was deserving of these improvement initiatives. Folks, that is action for the wonderful citizens of his district. This leadership is only developed by having experience to work with all sides on issues.
Recently, I came across a letter in this paper written by an individual who ran an unsuccessful Democratic campaign for State Representative in Laconia in the last fall election. Having met him last fall, he seemed like a nice person at the time. Now, I am very disappointed to see this person making untruthful comments on Peter’s abilities. The only thing that may make sense to this writer for this misguided behavior is that maybe this individual still remains unsettled in his thinking, due to losing an election last fall. Time to move on from your disappointment.
Ladies and gentleman, Peter Spanos loves Laconia and he has and will always safeguard what is good for the city. Representative Peter Spanos has the experience and independent maturity to be an outstanding Mayor for Laconia.
I encourage you to support Representative Peter Spanos as your new mayor this year.
Brian Gallagher
Sanbornton
