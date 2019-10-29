To The Daily Sun,
I write today to enthusiastically endorse Peter Spanos as Laconia’s next mayor. I have known and worked with Peter on many issues vital to Laconia over the past several years and have been extremely impressed with his grasp of policy, his effectiveness in solving problems, and especially his ability to cross party lines in a bipartisan manner to achieve positive results.
Peter has been very responsive to the needs of New Hampshire residents and has demonstrated an uncanny ability to work and interact well with all people, ranging from the Governor to those who serve on the general court and executive council. It was because of this type of leadership and nonpartisanship that I voted for his appointment to the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission as District 1 Executive Councilor.
Peter Spanos has successfully addressed the urgent needs of his constituents during his three terms in the state house and I know he will be a strong and effectiveness leader for Laconia. On Tuesday, Nov. 5, I urge all to vote Peter Spanos for mayor.
Joseph D. Kenney
Wakefield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.