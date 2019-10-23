To The Daily Sun,
I certainly left Monday’s debate with a renewed interest in candidate Peter Spanos.
I was interested to know why Mr. Spanos made sanctuary cities a central platform of a mayoral campaign in a small New England city. This seemed to me like a xenophobic, base-baiting tactic. Sadly, his non-answer to the question regarding his stance didn’t provide any clarity.
I was interested in the budget cuts Mr. Spanos called for in his campaign flyer to combat the "profligate spending" in our city budget. When asked where he would actually make cuts, again, he obfuscated. Maybe Mr. Spanos means making cuts to the Fire Department, which is below recommended staffing levels already. He didn’t answer the question about adding another firefighter either. Maybe he wants cuts elsewhere. Where? It’s hard to know if he doesn’t say.
Hopefully, Mr. Spanos will clarify his position on these issues before the election.
Jacob Roy
Laconia
