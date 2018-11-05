To The Daily Sun,
It saddened me to see a letter in the November 3 Laconia Daily Sun attacking Phil Spagnuolo, who is running for re-election to represent Laconia in the NH House. When Phil put his name in to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Rep. Fisher, I was honored to work on his campaign, and I was delighted to see the voters of Laconia respond so favorably to him.
Someone like Rep. Spagnuolo who has used his past struggles with addiction to help others and to seek improvement in treatment options should be celebrated, not disparaged. When the State Legislative Leaders Foundation invited Phil to be a guest speaker at its September 2018 conference at Johns Hopkins, it put Belknap County on the national map in a very favorable way.
Although as a resident of Alton, I cannot vote for Phil Spagnuolo, I urge the voters of Laconia to do so.
Ruth Larson
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.