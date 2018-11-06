To The Daily Sun,
In life as well as politics all or nothing thinking will seize up your brain. Knee jerk reactions and name calling reveal the shortcoming of any argument. Something is not true just because a person wants it so. It is a narrow view that presents diametrical opposites as the only viable choices.
Perspective and historical context seem to be lacking nowadays. The old cliche “Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it” is true. We raise statues to the leaders of the past to remind us of what they did right and what they did wrong.
At the same time, we must have the courage to move forward in our thinking. Having a victim mentality is self-imprisonment. There is no shortcut past hard work.
Making assumptions and jumping to conclusions is not a proper substitute for thinking through a situation and considering ideas that you don’t agree with. Compromise is a valuable tool.
The Trump voter is consistently underestimated and vilified. Is it like Hilary said — I’m a racist, homophobic misogynist who is deplorable and irredeemable or is it not?
Nancy Bell
Alton Bay
Thank you for the laughs.
