To The Daily Sun,
I see an evil that has taken hold in our country. Progressives have fanned the flames of jealousy and greed in men and women's hearts so that they hate the rich. I see bitter prejudice being fanned into flames against white people. I see women being beguiled into thinking that she should have the right to kill her offspring before he or she can come our of her womb. I see Black and Hispanic people being divided against white people. I see the lie going forward that these things are noble and good; when they are really unthinking and base and low. I see a nation that has a compulsory school system which is increasingly involved in teaching "moral" values to our children, in which Jesus name cannot be lifted up. I see rampant drug abuse and addiction. I see licentiousness and fornication everywhere, even in the church. I see mass murder becoming common place. I see people who would declare a thing constitutional or unconstitutional, who have never read the Constitution, never mind tried to understand it. I see a people who do not realize what we have in the United States of America and want to throw it away for a world government that will be the most corrupt and oppressive government known to man.
I also see a red wave this November, and Donald Trump winning re-election in 2020. America is going to be prosperous again as President Trump has promised. The question is what will America do with that prosperity? Progressives want to take away that prosperity and give it to the government so, theoretically, the government can do what we as individuals are suppose to do. We know how that works. Quite frankly, it's a disaster. So what will we do? Will we turn back to the God who created us and His son Jesus Christ, and become the loving, forgiving, upright, and giving people, through His Son; that God created us to be? Or will we go are own way and stumble in the darkness to destruction. The last phase of God's dealing with a rebellious people is He brings a time of prosperity and one last opportunity for repentance. What will we do?
John Demakowski
Franklin
