To The Daily Sun,
Here comes the Bristol tax man AGAIN and it is up to you to decide to spend or save $900,000. You should come to the special Town Meeting on Thursday, November 1 at 7 p.m. at the Old Town Hall and cast your vote. This is the final decision to spend $900,000 on a new town office building. It is up to you to shape Bristol the way you think it should be.
At the last town meeting in March 2018, they tabled a similar article to vote for a new town office to be built next to the current town office. Why? Maybe because they knew it would be voted down or maybe they changed their minds AGAIN on what they believe is best for Bristol. What do I mean by this is, they first wanted to buy the boat shop, which is now Aubuchon’s Hardware and take $15,000 per year off the tax roll, then they bought and tore down the Smith building next to the current town office and removed about $2,000 per year off the tax roll and now we have 5 School street, which will remove $12,000 per year off the tax roll. NO PLANNING. To them, money is no object. Why? Because they have plenty. They believe everyone can afford an additional 30 cents per thousand or $60 bucks more per year on a property valued at $200,000.
This Selectboard needs to start finding ways to reduce our taxes, not raise them. Our seniors and others struggle daily to get by on what they have. Our town needs to come up with a plan and provide good analysis for that plan. They need to come clean and explain to the voters on all buildings and renovations they plan to do over the next several years, so you can make an intelligent decision.
What I see here is, if Bristol gets this huge building, they will fill it with more government workers which will cost you more in taxes, which will give us less control over our own lives and property. Do we really need the town to become our parents and security blanket and do every little thing for us?
Lastly and maybe most importantly, you voted last March at Town Meeting to save $620,000 and now our leaders think you want to spend $900,000. I hope I see you at the special Town Meeting — live free or die.
John Sellers
Bristol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.