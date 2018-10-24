To The Daily Sun,
One of the many questions I have been asked during my campaign has been about whether or not we should "keep" Gunstock as a Belknap County facility. While reading about this Lakes Region recreational attraction, I was amazed to find that it is quite rich in historic value. Created in 1937 as a New Deal project during the Great Depression, the development and operation of Gunstock had employed many otherwise-jobless New Hampshire citizens. It was not only the first New England ski facility to operate a chair lift, but was the site of the first 60-meter ski jump meet.
Over the past 82 years, Gunstock has provided winter (and eventually summer) recreational activities for both local residents and tourists from all over.
Some people have labeled Gunstock as an “economic drain” on Belknap County. However, while it might not always perform as an actual “money maker,” it is, for the most part, self-sustaining and, despite its financial performance, has an intrinsic economic value. It brings tourists into Belknap County, serving to stimulate our local economy throughout the Lakes Region by bringing revenue to our hotels, restaurants, retail stores and attractions. It also provides jobs for citizens of the Lakes Region either through direct Gunstock employment or through employment by those same hotels, restaurants, shops and attractions. These employed citizens then add revenue back to our local economy as well.
But beyond any economic benefit, is another even more important, intrinsic value; having the Gunstock facility available for all the citizens of Belknap County and New Hampshire to experience and enjoy. Just knowing that Gunstocks’ natural beauty will always be there for our children and our children’s children, makes it a true legacy for the Lakes Region. That is why the past, present and future good times and happy memories that have been a New Hampshire birthright for over 80 years, need to remain under the control of our own Belknap County. There are some things that you just cannot put a price on.
My name is Bill Whalen and I am asking for your vote for Belknap County Commissioner, District 1 on Tuesday, November 6.
Bill Whalen
Sanbornton
(1) comment
Heard someone today saying it was a waste of money and they should just us it as a park.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.