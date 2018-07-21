I read with interest Jay Demers-Lamos recent letter telling why it is important to support local farmers markets and I totally agree. To repeat what he said, local farmers provide us with the freshest vegetables and fruits, plus many other farm related items. By supporting the farmers, we are helping to preserve our local agriculture. He was urging people to support the New Hampton Market.
For those of you not in the New Hampton area, I would like to tell about some of the reasons to shop at the Gilford Farmers’ Market. The Gilford Farmers’ Market is open every Saturday morning from 9 am. till noon and is located on the grounds of the historical 1838 Rowe House at 88 Belknap Mountain Road.
On July 21st, there will be live entertainment. Come and listen to Austin Pratt, a young musician from the Plymouth area. Enjoy his music while you shop or you may want to sit down, linger, and enjoy coffee and a pastry while you listen.
There are local farmers selling their fresh produce, frozen meats (they will even take special orders for the following week), area bakers, homemade jellies and jams, and flowers. A local Gilford farmer is Joyce of the Shepherd’s Hut, she sells lamb and also has recipes and herbs developed to bring out its special flavor. She also sells eggs, honey and items made by others in N.H. such as mustards, BBQ sauces, pancake and soup mixes, and maple syrup and sugar.
Joyce is but one of our farmers. Aaron of Winnipesaukee Woods Farm is another, as is Misty of Our Place Farm and Steve of Stage Road Farm Stand. See what they have to offer in the way of fresh produce and frozen meats.
Todd of Todd’s Sugar House in Belmont specializes in maple syrup and sugar. He has syrup and maple creams that are aged in oak barrels to give them a special flavor.
There are crafters selling a variety of items, such as fragrant soaps, candles, essential oils, bags and aprons, quilted items, braided and rag rugs, and a guest vendor is there twice a month selling one of a kind jewelry.
On Saturday, July 21st we will have two potters, both graduates of Gilford High School who started by taking ceramic classes while in high school. Molly Harper will be a guest vendor on that day; her “birchbark” mugs and vases are unique (I have given them as gifts) and have been a favorite in the past. This year she has created her “stump mugs”, with the look of a stump on the outside and vivid blue, green, purple, and red inside. She also has sets of bowls with leaf design.
We are fortunate that Emily Wernig is a regular every week; she specializes in vases and flowerpots with designs, along with her mugs and bowls. The two potters offer a wide variety of styles to choose from, either for something special for yourself or for a gift.
These are only a few of the farmers, bakers, and craftspeople who are at the market. They all have tents, so you can shop mostly in the shade.
By coming to the Gilford Farmers’ Market, you are helping yourself, local farmers and craftspeople, and helping the Gilford Historical Society raise money to renovate the ell of the 1838 Rowe House. Money from the vendor fees and from the Woodshed Roasting Company’s coffee and Goody-Good doughnuts table goes for this purpose.
The Gilford Rotary Club members have taken the renovation of the ell as their special project for this year. Much work has already been accomplished, thanks to the many volunteers who take pride in our community and in preserving the history of our town.
With the Rotary and the Historical Society working together, the goal is to turn the ell into an area where there can be special exhibits, more display areas, and perhaps an area where small meeting can be held.
Kathy Lacroix
Gilford
