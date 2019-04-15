To The Daily Sun,
Jonah Goldberg’s article in the Union Leader of Monday 1 April 2019 says that the Democrats are just pulling a stunt by promoting the Green New Deal. He wrote, “You can believe that climate change is a real problem and also be forgiven for thinking progressives are trying to pull a fast one.” But the possibility that some progressives might not reject the idea that we will need (Fourth Generation) nuclear power does not occur to him.
Goldberg’s articles seem to me divisive, at a time when we need to expand our knowledge and work together to solve problems.
Dick Devens
Center Sandwich
